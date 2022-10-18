Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TPG to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TPG to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TPG from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.18.

TPG Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $28.16 on Friday. TPG has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94.

TPG Dividend Announcement

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $255.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TPG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth $10,926,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter worth about $18,084,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TPG during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth about $648,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

