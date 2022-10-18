Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,418 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.