Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $98.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.08.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.38. The firm has a market cap of $419.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.04. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 12,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 779,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,375,000 after acquiring an additional 53,446 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 134,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

