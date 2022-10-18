FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

FedEx Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $156.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.96. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

