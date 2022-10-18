Feintool International (OTCMKTS:FEIOF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Feintool International (OTCMKTS:FEIOFGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a CHF 30 target price on the stock.

Feintool International Price Performance

Feintool International stock opened at 65.75 on Friday. Feintool International has a 52-week low of 65.75 and a 52-week high of 65.75.

Feintool International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Feintool International Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fineblanked, formed steel components, and punched electro sheet metal products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Germany, the United States, Japan, and China. It operates through two segments, System Parts and Fineblanking Technology.

