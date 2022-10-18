Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $57,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 153,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.34.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.68. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.37 and a 1-year high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

