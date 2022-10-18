First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 19th. Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.15-$2.23 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.15-$2.23 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.97.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after buying an additional 338,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,151,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,167,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,383,000 after buying an additional 246,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,774,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.