First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 19th. Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.15-$2.23 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.15-$2.23 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.97.
First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after buying an additional 338,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,151,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,167,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,383,000 after buying an additional 246,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,774,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.
About First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.