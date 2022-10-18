First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $15.48 on Friday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $153.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.16 million. Equities analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew Deines bought 2,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,490.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

