First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $50.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.