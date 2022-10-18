Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 282,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $25,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 666.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV stock opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $111.84.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.76.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,706 shares of company stock worth $5,766,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

