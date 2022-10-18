Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $111.84. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,706 shares of company stock worth $5,766,896 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.76.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

