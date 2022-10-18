flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

flatexDEGIRO Price Performance

OTCMKTS FNNTF opened at $8.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. flatexDEGIRO has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

About flatexDEGIRO

(Get Rating)

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

