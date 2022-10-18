Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives $9.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FBIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 49,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 569.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 745,405 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 11.5% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 82,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 640.2% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 760,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 658,187 shares in the last quarter. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 108.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.