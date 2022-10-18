Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Up 0.7 %

FBHS opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

