Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of FBHS opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $65.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,828,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,425,000 after acquiring an additional 250,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,032,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,243,000 after acquiring an additional 114,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,901,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,856,000 after acquiring an additional 52,880 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

