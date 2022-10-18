Fox Factory Holding Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Fox Factory Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $80.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,265,000 after acquiring an additional 126,960 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,983,000 after acquiring an additional 136,085 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

