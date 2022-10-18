Freeport-McMoRan Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report issued on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FCX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

NYSE:FCX opened at $28.82 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

