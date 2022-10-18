Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 21,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 824,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Freight Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freight Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.04% of Freight Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Freight Technologies alerts:

Freight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FRGT stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17. Freight Technologies has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $8.73.

Freight Technologies Company Profile

Freight Technologies, Inc operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc, provides B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the NAFTA region powered by AI and machine learning. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and capacity solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.