Fresnillo plc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fresnillo in a research report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Fresnillo’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $908.33.

FNLPF stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

