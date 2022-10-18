FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.50.

TSE:AEM opened at C$56.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$48.88 and a 52-week high of C$84.66. The firm has a market cap of C$25.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$56.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.