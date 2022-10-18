FY2022 Earnings Estimate for IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Issued By National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$426.30 million during the quarter.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$2.40 to C$2.10 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.90.

IMG opened at C$1.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$704.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$1.27 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.40.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

