FY2022 Earnings Estimate for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Issued By B. Riley

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for iHeartMedia in a research report issued on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

iHeartMedia Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $23.43.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. iHeartMedia had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $954.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million.

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,265,000 after purchasing an additional 630,976 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 69.1% during the first quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 54,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $503,782.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,774,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

