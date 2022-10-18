FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ero Copper Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$146.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.60 million.
Ero Copper Price Performance
Ero Copper stock opened at C$16.69 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$10.54 and a 52-week high of C$25.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
