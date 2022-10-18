FY2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Decreased by Analyst

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.98 billion.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.38.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$20.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$19.02 and a twelve month high of C$33.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.89. The company has a market cap of C$35.43 billion and a PE ratio of 13.02.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

