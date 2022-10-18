FY2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of GOLD opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 11.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 717,982 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after buying an additional 30,751 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 25.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 36,711 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.6% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 113,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,858 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

