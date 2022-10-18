FY2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Reduced by Cormark (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price objective (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of GOLD opened at $14.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

