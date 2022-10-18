FY2022 EPS Estimates for CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Lowered by Analyst

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for CCL Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now anticipates that the company will earn $3.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.69. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion.

