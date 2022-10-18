FY2022 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Lifted by Stifel Firstegy

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Enerplus in a report released on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERF. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Enerplus Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:ERF opened at $15.61 on Monday. Enerplus has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.23.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Enerplus had a return on equity of 81.63% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $628.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,445,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,569,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

