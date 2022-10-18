FY2022 EPS Estimates for Karora Resources Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Karora Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

KRR opened at C$2.79 on Monday. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.38 and a twelve month high of C$7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.09. The company has a market cap of C$479.77 million and a PE ratio of 34.88.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$73.61 million for the quarter.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

