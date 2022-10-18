FY2022 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Lifted by KeyCorp

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Oshkosh in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.37. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

NYSE OSK opened at $77.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.66. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Oshkosh by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

