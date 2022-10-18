FY2022 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Reduced by Analyst

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$63.96 million during the quarter.
Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 1.6 %
TSE:OR opened at C$13.73 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.90 and a twelve month high of C$18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.18. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.31.
Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.45%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
