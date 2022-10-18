FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Nordson Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Nordson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $9.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.75. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.33 per share.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share.

Nordson Trading Up 2.5 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $215.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.41 and its 200-day moving average is $218.36. Nordson has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $1,171,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Nordson by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nordson by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 21.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.