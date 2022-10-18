FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Issued By National Bank Financial

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $5.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Teck Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.97.

Teck Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.72%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

