FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Issued By National Bank Financial

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.12.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.99 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.18 billion.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.