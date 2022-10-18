FY2023 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Cut by Analyst

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.70. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

AOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $51.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

