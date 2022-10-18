FY2023 EPS Estimates for Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Reduced by Analyst

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$803.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$760.25 million.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 1.6 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EDV. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1,342.75.

TSE:EDV opened at C$23.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 32.08. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$22.89 and a twelve month high of C$35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.87, for a total transaction of C$629,269.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,231,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,199,633,386.53.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.512 dividend. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

About Endeavour Mining

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.