FY2023 EPS Estimates for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Entegris in a research report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.49. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Entegris Trading Up 2.3 %

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

Entegris stock opened at $75.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.29. Entegris has a 12 month low of $70.98 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,931,000 after purchasing an additional 374,707 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 16.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,666 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,754,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,005,000 after acquiring an additional 306,062 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,237,000 after acquiring an additional 64,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Entegris by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,742,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,677,000 after purchasing an additional 69,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.