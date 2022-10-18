FY2023 EPS Estimates for NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Boosted by Analyst

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of NuVista Energy in a report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will earn $2.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for NuVista Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVA. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.38.

NuVista Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$11.79 on Monday. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.73 and a 12 month high of C$14.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86. The firm has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.71.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$463.27 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at NuVista Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$109,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,113,424.53. In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$522,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,097,814.30. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total transaction of C$109,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 829,247 shares in the company, valued at C$9,113,424.53. Insiders have sold 139,243 shares of company stock worth $1,503,019 in the last ninety days.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

