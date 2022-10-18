FY2023 EPS Estimates for Olympus Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olympus in a report released on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Olympus’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Olympus alerts:

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Olympus had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion.

Olympus Stock Performance

Olympus Company Profile

OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $20.17 on Monday. Olympus has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

(Get Rating)

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.