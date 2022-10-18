FY2023 EPS Estimates for Quaker Chemical Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $7.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.98. The consensus estimate for Quaker Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

KWR opened at $144.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $276.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 212,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 560,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after purchasing an additional 53,865 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 35.70%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

