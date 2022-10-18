FY2023 EPS Estimates for Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Raised by Stifel Firstegy

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Whitecap Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.33.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2.15. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$6.36 and a twelve month high of C$12.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Whitecap Resources

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,670,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,476,920.93. In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$47,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,248,654.40. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.79 per share, with a total value of C$43,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,670,867 shares in the company, valued at C$23,476,920.93. Insiders bought 30,450 shares of company stock worth $263,210 in the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

