FY2024 EPS Estimates for Theratechnologies Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Leede Jones Gab decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Theratechnologies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 14th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Theratechnologies from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of THTX stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THTX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Theratechnologies by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 22.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

