FY2026 EPS Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 14th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $41.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.95 million. iTeos Therapeutics had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 61.18%.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $672.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

