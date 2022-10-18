Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Global Payments worth $37,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after acquiring an additional 345,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,607,000 after acquiring an additional 326,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,006,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,598,000 after acquiring an additional 73,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $352,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,405,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,169,000 after acquiring an additional 90,246 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

NYSE:GPN opened at $112.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.20, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.23 and a 1-year high of $163.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

