GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
GlycoMimetics Stock Performance
GLYC opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.26.
Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
