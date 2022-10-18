Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE PG opened at $127.34 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $303.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

