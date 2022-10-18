Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,846,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $26,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 488.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Gold Fields Stock Up 3.0 %

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

NYSE:GFI opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

About Gold Fields

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Further Reading

