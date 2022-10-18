Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading

