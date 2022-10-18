Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 25,478 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE opened at $83.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.30. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

