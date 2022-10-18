Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $17.55 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $127.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.79.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

